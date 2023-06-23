SPLC Welcomes U.S. Supreme Court Decision Allowing Federal Immigration Enforcement Priorities to Remain in Place

NATIVE AMERICAN (P)SPLC Welcomes U.S. Supreme Court Decision Allowing Federal Immigration Enforcement Priorities to Remain in PlaceNATIVE AMERICAN (P) by comredg on June 23, 2023 add comment 21 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest WASHINGTON — Today, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in United States v. … Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Re: UK condemns 'appalling' settler attacks on West Bank town next article CIQ Showcases the Power of HPC 2.0 Running Popular HPC and AI… The author comredg you might also like Queer, wise and ‘making up for lost time’: How Rebecca Black grew up after ‘Friday’ Leaked Audio: Michigan Republican Chair Laughs at Jews Offended Over Holocaust Tweet One-Third Of US Senate Introduce Bill Demanding Oversight On Iran PM Modi’s ‘no alcohol’ toast and other moments at White House state dinner Fury mounts over Joe Biden’s ‘extremely disappointing’ blocking of Ben Wallace as next Nato chief Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email