Spike Lee Posts Script Online For His Jackie Robinson Biopic That Never Got Made [VIDEO]

Spike Lee has made available online his script for a Jackie Robinson biopic that never got made.

“Afternoon From Da Corona Epicenter Of The USA-NYC I Dug Deep Into Da 40 Acres Vault And Pulled Out This Script From One Of My EPIC Dream (Never Got Made) Projects-JACKIE ROBINSON,” Spike Lee captioned an Instagram post about the script. “You Do Not Have To Be A Baseball Fan To Enjoy. This Script Is A Great American Story. Be Safe. Peace, Light And Love. And Dat’s Da “Brooklyn Dodger”Truth, Ruth. YA-DIG? SHO-NUFF.”

In a video message, Lee said the biopic was a “dream project” that he wanted to make with Denzel Washington not long after their 1993’s “Malcolm X.” But as time passed and the project failed to go into production, as per Lee, “Denzel said he was too old.”

Lee has now decided to share the script with his fans to give them something to read as they’re in quarantine amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lee penned the 159-page script, which he adapted from Robinson’s autobiography “I Never Had It Made.” The story chronicles Jackie’s barrier-breaking career as an all-star player for the Brooklyn Dodgers.

Lee noted that his fans shouldn’t “worry about it if you don’t like baseball or sports,” adding, “This is a great American story.”

“Hope you enjoy it,” Spike said. “If not, that’s alright too. It’s never getting made.”

You can read the script here.

Meanwhile, producer Young Chop responded in Lee’s comments: “B*tch where my money.”

According to Complex, the Chicago native apparently wasn’t paid for his work on Lee’s 2015 film “Chi-Raq.” In a post on his own IG page, Chop claims that Lee only gave him $3,000 for the film.

“Bitch where is my money @officialspikelee before I beat yo old ass,” Chop wrote. “I need more then 3k goofy for a movie do the right thing spike ”

