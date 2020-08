Spigen PowerArc Announces New 20W GaNFast ArcStation Pro, the World’s…

Read the full story at https://www.prweb.com/releases/spigen_powerarc_announces_new_20w_ganfast_arcstation_pro_the_worlds_first_and_smallest_gan_fast_charger_for_the_upcoming_iphone/prweb17313453.htm

Next-generation gallium nitride technology from Navitas enables over 30% shrink vs. standard Apple charger