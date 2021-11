Sphero® indi™ Named to TIME’s List of the 100 Best Inventions of…





Sphero indi, the most approachable, screenless learning robot for kids four and up, is an honoree on TIME’s 100 Best Inventions of 2021 list.

(PRWeb November 10, 2021)

Read the full story at https://www.prweb.com/releases/sphero_indi_named_to_times_list_of_the_100_best_inventions_of_2021/prweb18326526.htm





Source link