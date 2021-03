SpearMC, the only PeopleSoft dedicated vendor named in the Market Guide, is recognized by Gartner for upgrading to the Oracle PartnerNetwork and specializing in PeopleSoft, Oracle Cloud Platform,…

(PRWeb March 25, 2021)

Read the full story at https://www.prweb.com/releases/spearmc_recognized_as_a_representative_vendor_in_the_2021_gartner_market_guide_for_oracle_cloud_infrastructure_professional_and_managed_services/prweb17817226.htm





Source link