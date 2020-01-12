Spas to seaweed: the Thai brands banking on Chinese tourists







When Tim, 28, first tried the fried seaweed made by Thai company Tao Kae Noi, he thought it was tasty – so tasty, in fact, that when he visited Thailand for the first time this month, he made sure to grab several packs of the snack at a Bangkok shopping centre to give to his friends back home in China.He is not alone in enjoying Tao Kae Noi. The flavoured seaweed has become such a household name in China that it generated sales of 2 billion baht (US$66.3 million) in 2018, or 40 per cent of its…







Source link