The Partnership will see SparkBeyond’s AI-driven suite of products implemented across a broad range of Baker McKenzie’s global activities. (PRWeb October 23, 2020) Read the full story at https://www.prweb.com/releases/sparkbeyond_partners_with_baker_mckenzie_to_reimagine_the_legal_industry_with_ai/prweb17490299.htm



Source link

The author admin