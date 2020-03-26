Spanish capital ditches ‘unreliable’ Chinese coronavirus test kits







Spain’s capital has stopped using a rapid Covid-19 test kit made by a Chinese company after research suggested it was not accurate enough.Doubts over the kits’ reliability emerged as the number of cases in Spain rose sharply on Thursday to 56,188 confirmed cases and 4,089 deaths. Worldwide, the disease has now infected more than 468,000 and killed over 21,000.The Spanish Society of Infectious Diseases and Clinical Microbiology (SEIMC), one of Spain’s leading research institutes, posted on its…







