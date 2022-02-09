SpaceX satellites tumble out of orbit after solar storm







SpaceX’s newest fleet of satellites is tumbling out of orbit after being struck by a solar storm.Up to 40 of the 49 small satellites launched last week have either re-entered the atmosphere and burned up, or are on the verge of doing so, the company said in an online update Tuesday night.SpaceX said a geomagnetic storm last Friday made the atmosphere denser, which increased the drag on the Starlink satellites, effectively dooming them.Ground controllers tried to save the compact, flat-panel…







Source link