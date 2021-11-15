Space debris ‘event’ forces International Space Station crew to take evasive action





The United States said on Monday it was investigating a “debris-generating event in outer space” after astronauts on the International Space Station were forced to prepare for a possible evacuation.The incident came amid unconfirmed reports that Russia had carried out an anti-satellite weapon (ASAT) test – rare show-of-force demonstrations criticised by the space community because of the risk they create for crews in low Earth orbit.“US Space Command is aware of a debris-generating event in…







