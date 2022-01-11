South Korean pilot killed after fighter jet crashes into mountain







A South Korean air force pilot was killed on Tuesday after his F-5E fighter jet crashed in a mountain south of the capital Seoul apparently due to engine failure, the air force said.An engine fire warning came on shortly after the aircraft took off at around 1.44pm from its base in Suwon, Gyeonggi Province, leading it to crash into a mountain in the nearby city of Hwaseong.The pilot of captain rank, who was only identified by his surname Shim and was the only person aboard the plane, had failed…







