ASIANS (ET)

South Korea under scrutiny amid doubts over role in release of North Koreans held in Vietnam

The release of a group of North Korean defectors from detention in Vietnam last month ended weeks of anxious uncertainty among rights activists who feared their forced repatriation to the totalitarian state.It also rekindled a long-standing criticism among some campaigners of the South Korean administration of Moon Jae-in, a former human rights lawyer, whose role in securing the release of the defectors remains unclear and in dispute.Critics have seized on recent claims that Seoul hesitated to…



