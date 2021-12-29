close
South Korea presidential hopeful blames Moon’s ‘pro-Beijing’ policies for fuelling bad blood between neighbours

South Korean presidential hopeful Yoon Seok-youl on Tuesday blamed the government’s “pro-China” policies for fuelling negative sentiment among younger Koreans towards their East Asian neighbour.Yoon, a former prosecutor who has launched corruption investigations into the current administration led by President Moon Jae-in, argued that leadership’s “skewed policies” towards Beijing had upset a previous balance when Seoul “dealt with China based on strong cooperation between South [Korea], the…



