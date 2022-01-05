South Africa ‘state capture’ inquiry points to systemic corruption during Zuma presidency







A South African corruption inquiry pointed to systemic corruption during former president Jacob Zuma’s tenure in the first part of its report published on Tuesday, after more than three years of investigations involving more than 300 witnesses.The inquiry chaired by senior judge Raymond Zondo was established in 2018 to examine allegations of high-level corruption during Zuma’s nine years in power from 2009, after scandals and sleaze had overshadowed South Africa’s politics for years.Zuma denies…







