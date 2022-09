SoundXRucker Brings the First and Only Dolby Atmos Recording Studio to…





SoundxRucker brings the area’s first and only Dolby Atmos production suite and recording studio to Louisville, KY. Dolby Atmos systems build from traditional surround formats such as 5.1 or 7.1….

(PRWeb September 09, 2022)

Read the full story at https://www.prweb.com/releases/soundxrucker_brings_the_first_and_only_dolby_atmos_recording_studio_to_state_of_kentucky/prweb18890428.htm





Source link