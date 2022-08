Sounder Becomes Audacy’s Official Brand Safety Partner, Providing…





Sounder Will Provide Brand Safety Verification to the Leading Multi-Platform Audio Content and Entertainment Company, Increasing Transparency and Confidence for Podcast Advertisers

(PRWeb August 24, 2022)

Read the full story at https://www.prweb.com/releases/sounder_becomes_audacys_official_brand_safety_partner_providing_verified_data_intelligence_to_advertisers/prweb18858192.htm





Source link