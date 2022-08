Some 40 years ago, Florida elected its first woman to U.S. Senate. Will Val Demings be the second?





… Republican Paula Hawkins of the Orlando area — was elected to the U.S. Senate … serve in the U.S. Senate, according to the U.S. Senate’s website. … are represented in the U.S. Senate, such as Asian, … Kamala Harris from the U.S. Senate, that legislative body is …







Source link