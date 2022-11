SoftwareReviews, the most in-depth source of buyer data and insights for the enterprise software market, has published its Data Quadrant awards, naming Zerto, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company, as…

(PRWeb November 22, 2022)

Read the full story at https://www.prweb.com/releases/softwarereviews_names_zerto_a_winner_for_2022_data_quadrant_award/prweb19035407.htm





Source link