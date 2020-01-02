Social Media Speculates Nick Gordon’s Cause Of Death As Bobbi Kristina’s Ex-Boyfriend Dies At 30

Nick Gordon , who rose to infamy as the boyfriend and then ex-boyfriend of Bobbi Kristina Brown , reportedly died on Wednesday. He was just 30 years old.

His death came more than five years after Bobbi Kristina, daughter of singers Bobby Brown and Whitney Houston, died after complications from a near-drowning following an apparent drug overdose.

The Associated Press reported that Gordon’s attorney confirmed his client’s death on Wednesday. However, the cause of death was not announced, sparking rampant speculation about how Gordon died.

Citing anonymous “sources,” the Daily Mail reported that Gordon “died from a suspected drugs overdose” following “a series of heart attacks after he was rushed into intensive care in Florida amid New Year’s celebrations.”

The Daily Mail’s account joined other unconfirmed reports on social media that Gordon had been battling drug addiction.

Other reports named heroin as the drug that Gordon allegedly overdosed from.

Gordon’s brother referenced “Nick’s battle in life” when confirming the death to People.

“We are devastated by the loss of my beautiful brother,” Jack Walker Jr. said in a statement. “He leaves a void in the hearts of my family and his friends. Nick’s battle in life was not an easy one. I will be forever grateful that my God afforded a small moment at the very end of Nick’s life, and I was able to hold his hand as he journeyed on.”

Gordon’s lawyer hinted at drugs being the cause of death but didn’t specifically say so.

“While I cannot speak to the specific circumstances of his death, I can say that it’s been truly heartbreaking to have witnessed first hand the total devastation that drug addiction has wreaked upon a group of young friends, all of whom were loved and had immense potential,” Joe S. Habachy told People. “Despite all of the incredible challenges Nick faced over the last few years I can honestly say that he worked hard to hold his head up and stay sober and that he genuinely wanted a happy healthy life with his family more than anything else.”

He continued: “My heart goes out to the family and friends Nick leaves behind and to any other families dealing with the losses and heartache caused by drugs.”

Gordon was never able to escape his alleged role in Bobbi Kristina’s death in 2015, which came six months after she was found face down in a bathtub. She had morphine, cocaine, alcohol and prescription drugs in her system but the medical examiner could not conclusively say if she killed her self or if her subsequent death was an accident.

However, Gordon was blamed for getting Bobbi Kristina into drugs.

A court ruled in 2016 that Gordon was “legally responsible” for Bobbi Kristina’s death after he failed to appear in court twice and ordered to pay $36 million in a wrongful death lawsuit. But no criminal charges were ever filed against him for her death.

Bobby Brown openly blamed Gordon for his daughter’s death, the singer’s lawyer said at the time.

“We believe we know who harmed Bobbi Kristina Brown and his name is Nick Gordon,” Christopher Brown said in a statement.

Following Boobi Kristina’s death, Gordon was in and out of trouble with the law, including in 2018 when he was arrested for assaulting his girlfriend in Florida. Prior to that Gordon managed to escape domestic abuse charges filed by his then-ex-girlfriend in 2017.

