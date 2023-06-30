Download SNOMED CT International Edition releases and related international files from this page. Click on the file name to see more information and to download the release file. NLM distributes the SNOMED CT International Edition and derivatives to licensed individuals via the UMLS Terminology Services. Please see the Licensing page to learn more about licensing and how to register to obtain an Affiliate License.
