‘SNL’ Cold Open Gets Hot & Too Heavy-Handed With Joe Biden & Democrats’ Dwindling Midterm Election Prospects





… James Austin Johnson as President Joe Biden. “I guess the Democrats’ … garloching of sorts of GOP candidates Herschel Walker, Kari … Republicans putting erotic undercurrents to the attack on Speaker Nancy Pelosi … the real Biden, Barack Obama, First Lady Dr. Jill …







Source link