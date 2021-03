The DT-Series metal domes' new dual-action feature is for applications that need to maintain contact through both actuations. The new design also assists with off-centered presses.

(PRWeb March 10, 2021)

Read the full story at https://www.prweb.com/releases/snaptron_adds_a_new_dual_action_feature_to_their_dt_series_tactile_domes/prweb17777434.htm





Source link