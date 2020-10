New version of SmartLinx intelligent time clocks designed to mitigate the spread of infection by detecting fevers through touchless technology

(PRWeb October 19, 2020)

Read the full story at https://www.prweb.com/releases/smartlinx_launches_thermal_sensing_touchless_time_clocks_to_prevent_germ_transmission_and_quickly_detect_fevers/prweb17479789.htm





Source link