INDIANS (ET)Slain Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani laid to rest in his hometownINDIANS (ET) by admin on January 8, 2020 add comment 9 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest Slain Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani laid to rest in his hometown Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Storms Bring Relief and Danger to Australian Wildfires next article Iran launches second series of rockets toward US targets in Iraq The author admin you might also like Europe, NATO Call for Restraint as Iran Pledges Revenge for US Attack US Air Base in Iraq Under Rocket Fire Iraqi Air Base Under Rocket Fire Re: Justice at Last? ‘Panic’ in Israel as the ICC Takes ‘Momentous Step’ in the Right Direction Re: Cyprus rape case: UK teen to return home Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email