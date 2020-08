“This new feature will put lifesaving capabilities into the hands of potential victims all over the world and protect them from an active shooter, violent crime, medical event or fire emergencies.”

(PRWeb August 04, 2020)

Read the full story at https://www.prweb.com/releases/skypath_security_inc_announces_the_integration_of_a_multi_functional_panic_button_alert_system_into_its_world_class_mobile_defense_platform/prweb17299510.htm





Source link