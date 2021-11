Webinar Helps Geologists, Geotechs and Surveyors Achieve Operational Excellence, Improve Worker Safety and Manage the Environmental and Social Impact of Mining (PRWeb November 12, 2021) Read the full story at https://www.prweb.com/releases/skycatch_and_dji_share_best_practices_in_mining_operations_during_capturing_processing_and_analyzing_data_webinar/prweb18331976.htm



Source link

previous article Joe Biden chooses Robert Califf to lead FDA, despite drug industry ties