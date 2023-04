SIP Forum Names George Cray of iconectiv and Richard Wikoff of Comcast…





Industry luminaries to continue the SIP Forum’s history of thought leadership and technical expertise surrounding the evolution of STIR/SHAKEN and other IP communications technologies and services

(PRWeb April 26, 2023)

Read the full story at https://www.prweb.com/releases/sip_forum_names_george_cray_of_iconectiv_and_richard_wikoff_of_comcast_as_new_members_of_board_of_directors_and_announces_re_election_of_other_members/prweb19303752.htm





Source link