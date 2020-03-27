Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong hints at election amid coronavirus pandemic







Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Friday gave the strongest signal yet that he plans to press ahead with calling a snap general election soon, even as his People’s Action Party (PAP) and opposition parties froze door-to-door campaigning to comply with tightened social distancing measures to fight the Covid-19 pandemic.In an interview with local media a day after the government unveiled a mammoth S$48 billion (US$33.4 billion) stimulus package, Lee described the logistical hurdles of…







