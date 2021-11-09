Singapore’s highest court grants stay of execution for Malaysian drug trafficker Nagaenthran K. Dharmalingam after he tests positive for Covid-19







Singapore’s highest court granted a stay of execution for a Malaysian man, whom campaigners say is mentally disabled, after he tested positive for Covid-19.The Court of Appeal had been due to hear at 2.30pm on Tuesday a case that was a last-ditch attempt to save Nagaenthran K. Dharmalingam, 33, from the gallows. His execution had been scheduled for Wednesday.Instead, Justice Andrew Phang Boon Leong said Nagaenthran’s legal challenge could not proceed because of his infection and his execution…







