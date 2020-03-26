close
Singapore unveils eye-catching US$33.7 billion stimulus to fight coronavirus and save jobs as recession looms

Singapore on Thursday unveiled an unprecedented stimulus plan worth around S$48 billion (US$33.7 billion) to deal with the economic fallout of the Covid-19 pandemic, with the government tapping its vast reserves for only the second time in history to deal with what is likely to be a deep recession.The move is the most aggressive response yet by an Asian government to the pandemic, which has brought economic activity to a near standstill as nearly a third of humanity is currently in some form of…



