Singapore rents hit six-year high, as inflation fuels expatriate housing woes







Singapore residents bemoaning expensive home prices now have something else to worry about: rising rents.Rents have jumped to a six-year high, and analysts anticipate further increases as demand outweighs supply. That’s adding to costs for residents of the financial hub, especially expatriates, at a time when inflationary pressures are building.The Covid-19 pandemic can be blamed for much of the gains: a shortage of migrant workers has contributed to construction delays, forcing people to lease…







Source link