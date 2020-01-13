Singapore man on trial for terrorism financing admits to sending money to Isis







The first Singaporean to be charged with terrorism financing began his trial in a district court on Monday by admitting to giving S$450 (US$330) to Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (Isis), but claimed trial for his actions because he did not recognise Singapore law.Imran Kassim, a 36-year-old former managing director of logistics firm Novo Logistics, faces one charge under the Terrorism (Suppression of Financing) Act.He is accused of remitting the money on October 31, 2014 through Western Union…







Source link