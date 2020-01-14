Singapore jails Indonesian helper for mixing menstrual blood, saliva into employer’s food







A foreign domestic helper had stolen more than S$17,000 (US$12,624) in cash from her Singaporean employer’s mother. She was also afraid that the family would scold her for her work performance.So the Indonesian mixed some of her urine, saliva and menstrual blood into their rice and water, and the family of six ended up consuming it.This practice of using vaginal fluids to make love and magical potions can be found in some parts of Southeast Asia, where some believe that they have special powers…







