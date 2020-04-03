close
Singapore investigates solo climate protesters, after online photos of them waving signs

Singapore police are investigating two people who allegedly staged solo climate demonstrations without first getting official permission, in contravention of the city state’s tough laws against protests.Teen climate activist Greta Thunberg’s “Fridays for Future” strikes have seen students worldwide abandon classrooms, as they call on adults to commit to saving the environment.As the coronavirus crisis escalated, she has called on climate campaigners to avoid mass protests, and instead post…



