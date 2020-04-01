close
ASIAN (E)

Singapore house prices fall, central bank offers homeowners mortgage relief

ASIAN (E) by admin on add comment 17 views
337292fc-73bb-11ea-ab8f-988daf8efd6f_image_hires_103558.JPG




House prices in Singapore fell this year as the coronavirus outbreak sent the economy into its steepest contraction in a decade.Property values declined 1.2 per cent in the three months ended March 31, according to a preliminary estimate from the Urban Redevelopment Authority released on Wednesday. That compares to a 0.5 per cent gain in the fourth quarter.Singapore’s new social distancing laws send needed signal, experts sayWith the city state limiting gatherings to a maximum 10 people, the…



Source link

admin

The author admin

you might also like

Leave a Response