Singapore elections: if not in the year’s first quarter, could polls be as late as September?

When Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong announced in September that he had formed a panel to review the city state’s electoral boundaries, speculation was rife that a snap election was about to be called – but four months later, there is still no clear indication when Singaporeans will be heading to the polls.Opposition leader Pritam Singh, from the Workers’ Party, tried to force an answer this week by asking the government if the report by the Electoral Boundaries Review Committee (EBRC)…



