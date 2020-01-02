Singapore economy grew steadily at 0.7 per cent in 2019 heading into election year







Singapore’s export-focused economy expanded a steady 0.7 per cent in 2019, data released on Thursday showed, as solid growth in the construction and services sectors helped compensate for weakness in manufacturing.The flash estimate, while markedly lower than the 3.2 per cent growth Singapore registered in 2018, was within the government’s 0.5 per cent to 1 per cent range.Fourth-quarter growth came in at 0.8 per cent compared to the same period a year ago, the Ministry of Trade and Industry …







