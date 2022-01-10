close
Singapore calms parents’ fears over child vaccinations, says Pfizer-BioNTech’s mRNA Covid-19 jab will help defend against Omicron

Singapore officials on Monday sought to assuage parents’ concerns about children aged 5 to 11 years getting Covid-19 vaccines, by highlighting the absence of serious adverse events since the exercise began two weeks ago.A high child vaccination rate could prove crucial as the country gears up to face a new wave of infections linked to the more transmissible Omicron variant, officials told lawmakers in parliament.Singapore’s Covid-19 situation has stabilised following a surge of cases in the…



