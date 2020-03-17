Singapore animal shelters full as pet adoption drives cancelled because of coronavirus

Most pet shelters in Singapore say they are full and unable to take in more animals as adoptions by members of the public have dropped for various reasons related to the Covid-19 coronavirus outbreak.Adoption drives have mostly been cancelled to prevent large crowds from gathering, leading to fewer pets being adopted and a reduction in donations collected at these events, animal welfare groups said.Other reasons for the drop in adoptions include paranoia that pets could carry the coronavirus,…
Source link
- Home
- BUSINESS
- ENTERTAINMENT
- HEALTH
- POLITICAL
- TECHNOLOGY
- VIDEO NEWS
- ETHNIC