SimpleCloud, the cloud-based remote workplace, today announced its education platform that allows classroom instruction to go remote in a matter of hours

(PRWeb September 15, 2020)

Read the full story at https://www.prweb.com/releases/simplecloud_launches_virtual_desktop_platform_for_higher_education_to_maintain_class_continuity_and_equitable_access_to_technology/prweb17392963.htm





Source link