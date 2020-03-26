Sherri Shepherd Jokes About Single Mom Struggle After Son’s School Cancelled Until May [VIDEO]

Sherri Shepherd posted an odd clip of herself feigning some sort of emotional breakdown after learning her teen soon will be out of school until May during the coronavirus outbreak.

Shepherd has been in quarantine at home with her 14-year-old son Jeffrey Charles, and she recently took to Instagram to vent about having to be home with him 24/7.

“I’m sorry, I just, I just found out that the Los Angeles Unified School District is pushing school back to May 1st,” she said in the clip.

“Jeffrey is going to be here for the rest of March, and he’s going to be doing online schooling for all of April. He’s going to be doing online schooling for all of May. We’re gonna be together 24/7 until the 1st of May,” Shepherd continued.

“Jeffrey, you’re gonna be here until the 1st of May with me,” she tells him. “I gotta cook breakfast, lunch and dinner for you for the next two months.”

One of her followers noted in the comments, “What a waste of time and attention seeking! Get a grip! These a serious and telling times. Get a psych consult -medically necessary.”

Another added, “Superb acting skills…you had me for a minute.”

Sherri concluded her message by reminding the public to: “Wash your hands.”

She captioned the video, “When I found out Jeffreys school pushed back his return date from Apr 1st to May… Jeffrey wasn’t having the tears#sherrishepherd #comedy #singlemom #lovemyson #teenager #jesustakethewheel #laughter #washyourhands #laughteristhebestmedicine #jesustakethewheel #itsajokefolks.”

Watch the clip above.

