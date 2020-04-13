Shereé Whitfield Confirms Her Mother Has Been ‘Found Safe’ After Going Missing





The mother of former Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Sheree Whitfield has been found “safe and healthy” following her disappearance.

Whitfield shared the news on her Instagram Friday, telling fans that her mom Thelma Ferguson, 72, is back home two days after making it public that her mother had gone missing, PEOPLE reports.

“Thank you for all the prayers, they WORKED!” Whitfield wrote on Instagram. “My Mom has been found safe & healthy. She is with family now. I couldn’t have gotten through this without your support! GOD IS GOOD!”

She captioned the post, “The power of prayer is UNdeniable!”

Sheree’s mother had been missing since March 23, when she was last seen leaving her home in Sandy Springs, Georgia, to go to the bank.

Sheree explained that her mother often takes “personal vacations without letting the family know and we respect that side of her.”

“However, this is the longest she has gone without reaching out to anyone from the family or her friends,” Whitfield said in an IG post last week. “Right now we are leaning on God and staying positive and prayerful for her safe return home.”

“We want to thank everyone for the enormous amount of love, support and prayers that my family has received,” Whitfield previously told PEOPLE in a statement. “Anyone who knows my mom, Thelma, knows that she is a free spirit who travels often and dances to the beat of her own drum. But, she has never been away this long without communicating with us.”

Whitfield also praised the Sandy Springs Police Department “for their help in trying to locate her whereabouts. At this time, we remain positive and are keeping the faith that she will return to us safe and sound.”

Ferguson often appeared on RHOA with her daughter, and even celebrated her 70th birthday during a season 10 episode with a disco party.

“My mom is my hero; she always worked so hard to provide for me and our family,” Whitfield said at the time in her BravoTV.com blog. “It felt good to be able to do this for her and make this milestone birthday so special for her. She had a smile on her face the entire night!”

