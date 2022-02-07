Shang-Chi star Awkwafina quits Twitter after ‘blaccent’ backlash







After years of criticism, Awkwafina has finally responded to allegations that she used a “blaccent” and appropriated black culture to further her career.The star of Crazy Rich Asians and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings released a statement Saturday vowing to “always listen” and work “tirelessly” to support marginalised communities before announcing she is taking a break from Twitter.The rapper-turned-actor has long been accused of imitating African-American Vernacular English to…







