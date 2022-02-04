Shaky soil threatens rescue of Moroccan boy, 5, trapped in well







Rescuers inched closer Friday to reaching a five-year-old boy trapped for three days in a well in Morocco, in an operation hampered by concerns about ground stability that has captivated the North African country.The boy, identified as Rayan, fell into a 32-metre (105-ft) deep well located outside his home in the village of Ighran in Morocco’s northern Chefchaouen province on Tuesday evening.Search crews first used five bulldozers over days to dig vertically to a depth of more than 31 metres,…







