Shah Rukh Khan REACTS to PM Narendra Modi’s welcome with Chaiyya Chaiyya at White House during #AskSRK





… hit song Chaiyya Chaiyya at White House in US.

During #AskSRK session … this song Chaiyya Chaiyya at White House in US. The question read … ceremonial welcome hosted by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden …







Source link