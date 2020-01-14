close
Sex assault case against Anwar Ibrahim dismissed by Malaysia’s solicitor general for ‘insufficient evidence’

Malaysia’s attorney general has dismissed allegations that prime minister-in-waiting Anwar Ibrahim attempted to sexually assault a former aide.“We found there is insufficient evidence to prosecute on the reports lodged based on the evidence available in the investigation papers,” the solicitor general Engku Nor Faizah Engku Atek said on Tuesday on behalf of the Attorney General’s Chambers.Anwar, who has twice been jailed on sodomy charges he says were politically-motivated, had been accused of…



