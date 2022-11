Seventh Sense Consulting, LLC expands into Information Technology with the recent hire of Seema Saiyed as the Director of Information Technology Consulting

Woodbridge, VA November 14, 2022, Seventh… (PRWeb November 23, 2022) Read the full story at https://www.prweb.com/releases/2022/11/prweb19034113.htm



Source link

The author comredg