Series of avalanches hit Austrian, Swiss ski slopes, sparking fears of people buried in snow







Rescuers on Thursday hunted for possible victims of three avalanches that hit the Austrian ski resort of Ankogel, and one that hit the Swiss resort of Andermatt, injuring at least two people.After a large avalanche spilled onto the piste at Andermatt, two people were pulled from the snow and taken to Uri hospital with minor injuries, Swiss police said.Four more were retrieved unhurt, but it was unclear how many others could be buried under the snow, a police spokesman said, adding that a large…







Source link