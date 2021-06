CAP-XX supercaps support the on-board battery by storing energy and delivering burst power needed for wireless data transmissions, enabling the device to consume minimal power to achieve 10-year…

(PRWeb June 16, 2021)

Read the full story at https://www.prweb.com/releases/sensys_networks_selects_cap_xx_ultra_thin_supercapacitors_for_in_road_wireless_vehicle_detection_iot_system/prweb18007341.htm





Source link