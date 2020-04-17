Send Us Your COVID-19 Stories

Published April 17, 2020

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Even before the first confirmed COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) case was identified in Indian Country, Native News Online was committed to providing informative coverage of the unfolding impact of the deadly virus on our tribal communities.

With the restrictions associated with social (physical) distancing, we have been limited in our abilities to travel to cover stories as we normally would. Therefore, we have been relying on information and data released by governments, including tribal. Behind the tragic numbers released daily by the government entities are stories that should be shared. We ask that you send human interest and/or data-driven stories that you think could benefit Indian Country.

Please send your COVID-19-related stories and photographs to [email protected] and please include your contact information for a possible follow-up interview.